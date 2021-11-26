Social media marketing more about numbers now, reveals The Kolkata Buzz

People of all ages and demographics are now on social media, a place that was figuratively non-existent a decade ago. From young children to seasoned professionals, celebrities to their fans, and artists to companies, people of all ages and demographics are now on social media. Currently, over 624 million Indians, or over 45 percent of the country's population, use social media. And it's only getting bigger!

As a result of the tremendous potential of such social media platforms, corporations and marketers have made significant expenditures in media spending. According to Dentsu, social media accounts for the biggest share (29 percent) of overall digital spending (Rs. 4,596 crore) at the moment.

As a result, these social media platforms are continually developing to keep advertising, artists, and users coming in. We've witnessed the rise of a slew of new platforms, including MX TakaTak and Chingari, as well as redesigned features on giants like Reels on Instagram, YouTube Shorts & Super Thanks on YouTube, and Facebook going full meta in the last 12-18 months.

Instagram gave its users the option to hide the number of likes on their posts last year to improve the user experience, while YouTube announced its plans to remove the dislike button from its videos just a few days ago.

Picture this, an example is of Anubhav Mukherjee who started uploading the photos on his social media creating a page named THE KOLKATA BUZZ to portray the glimpses of the city’s mesmerizing beauty. Soon, people started liking the content and gained followers real quick. During Durga Puja 2017, the page went viral on Facebook and Instagram parallelly. By maintaining the consistency of the page, it earned over 100,000 followers within a year.