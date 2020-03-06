Sony India launches new compact 4K Handycam

New Delhi: Sony India on Friday (March 6) announced a new 4K Handycam 'FDR-AX43' featuring a universally acclaimed in-built gimbal mechanism, Balanced Optical SteadyShot technology for capturing smooth video footage.

The Handycam will be available across all Sony Centre, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India for Rs 83,490.

According to the company, the Handycam has been developed for content creators and vloggers who want their footage to demonstrate a refined quality that will stand the test of time.

It features AX43 lens which has a wide-angle of 26.8 mm, allowing more of a subject to fit in the frame. It lets the users to capture a wide variety of scenes with the 20x optical zoom (26.8-536.0mm; 16:9 mode), plus 30x (4K) 7 or 40x (HD) clear image zoom and 250x digital zoom.

The Handycam comes with a built-in multi-capsule microphone for premium audio connectivity. Alternatively, a connector is provided for an external microphone for pro-like movie production.

This Handycam also lets users streamline their movie editing with Highlight Movie Maker.

One can add highlight points to key moments while recording, then let the camcorder automatically generate a finished 4K or HD movie - with transitions synced to your chosen soundtrack.