Sony PlayStation 5 India update! Next pre-order sale could open THIS month

New Delhi: With thousands of gamers waiting to get their hands on the Sony PlayStation 5, the second pre-order sale for the console ended in a flash, leaving many disappointed.

The sale on May 17 was the first after Sony launched PlayStation 5 console in India in January 2021 after it was rolled out globally in November 2020.

When is the next Sony PlayStation 5 sale in India?

Sony is yet to officially reveal the next sale date of Sony PlayStation 5. But if media reports are to be considered then we may have good news for you. A report by IGN India points out that Sony might restock the next-gen PS5 console in India in June 2021.

Sony reportedly brought in a decent stock in April 2021, and didn’t sell all the stock in the recent sale. This means that the company might launch the next pre-stock sale in the coming weeks.

Moreover, gamers are expecting the launch of the much-awaited Sony PS5 Digital Edition, which is yet to be up for sale in India. PS5 Digital Edition is currently retailing in India at Rs 39,99 on the official Sony website while the PlayStation 5 was available at the price point of Rs 49,990 in the last sale.

Sony along with several other manufacturers of consumer electronics are currently faced with a shortage of semiconductors, which are commonly called chips. The company in its earnings call with the analysts have multiple times cited the reason behind the delayed sales of its PlayStation 5 consoles.

While Sony is yet to inform about when the situation will improve, the company said that it expects the shortages to extend to 2022.