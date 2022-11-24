topStoriesenglish
Vodafone launches 4 new International roaming plans for FIFA World Cup fans -- Details Inside

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Four new international roaming options from Vodafone Idea release today.
  • Vodafone Idea Rs 2,999 IR plan charges Rs 35 per minute for outgoing calls.
  • Vodafone Idea Rs 5,999 IR plan offers 500 minutes of local and international calls to India.

New Delhi: Four new international roaming options from Vodafone Idea were released today for its customers travelling to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2023. The telecom company claimed that as part of its new foreign roaming packages, it is providing subscribers with packages with validity periods ranging from seven to 28 days. Vodafone Idea said these IR packs give its “users a wide bouquet to choose from depending on the length of their stay in Qatar.”

So, here is everything we know about Vodafone Idea’s new IR roaming plans:

Vodafone Idea Rs 2,999 IR plan

This plan offers outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute along with 25 SMSes and it comes with a validity of 7 days. This IR pack offers 2GB of data along with 200 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls. 

Vodafone Idea Rs 3,999 IR plan

This pack provides 3GB data with 300 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls. It also offers outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute with 50 SMSes with a validity of 10 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 4,499 IR plan

This IR pack offers 5GB of data along with 500 minutes of local and outgoing calls to India and free incoming calls. This plan also offers outgoing calls at Rs 35 per minute along with 100 SMSs and it comes with a validity of 14 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 5,999 IR plan

This IR pack includes 500 minutes of local and international calling to India, 5GB of data, and free incoming calls. This plan has a 28-day validity period and also includes 100 SMSs and outgoing calls at a rate of 35 rupees per minute.
 

