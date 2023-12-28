New Delhi: Planning your next road trip and want to save a few bucks on tolls while enjoying a more relaxed drive? Google Maps has a solution for you. The popular navigation app allows users to easily bypass tolls and highways with just a few taps. Whether you're using an iPhone or Android device, setting up Google Maps to avoid tolls and highways is a breeze.

Here's a step-by-step guide to do the same:

- Enter your starting point and destination.

- On iPhone, tap the three dots in the top right corner.

- On Android, tap the three vertical dots.

- Choose "Options" and toggle on the settings for "Avoid tolls" or "Avoid motorways."

Once set, Google Maps will remember your preferences, automatically steering you away from tolls and highways on future trips. If you ever want to go back to the original settings, you can easily follow the same steps.

This feature is particularly handy for those looking to cut down on expenses, especially frequent drivers dealing with daily toll charges. By skipping highways, you also get the chance to take in scenic backroads, making the journey more enjoyable. This is especially beneficial for two-wheelers and those who prefer the safety of lower-speed roadways.

It's important to note that avoiding tolls and highways might add a bit of extra travel time.