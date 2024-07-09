Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764798
NewsTechnology
AMARNATH YATRA

Telecom Connectivity For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims: Check List Of Total Of Total 82 Sites Having Airtel, Jio, BSNL Coverage

Amarnath Yatra 2024: DoT said that a total of 31 new sites have been installed along the Yatra routes, increasing the total number from 51 in 2023 to 82 in 2024. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 11:48 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Telecom Connectivity For Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims: Check List Of Total Of Total 82 Sites Having Airtel, Jio, BSNL Coverage

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced significant improvements in telecom infrastructure to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for pilgrims participating in the Amarnat Yatra 2024. 

In collaboration with major Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) including Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance JIO, the infrastructure has been upgraded to provide continuous coverage along the Yatra routes, said a ministry release. To ensure coverage, a total of 82 Sites (Airtel, RJIL and BSNL) shall be active, DoT said.

To ensure continuous coverage of Mobile services during Amarnathji Yatra 2024, TSPs have installed BTS.

Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims 2024: Check List Of Total Of Total 82 Sites Having Airtel, Jio, BSNL Coverage

Airtel --19 sites

Soanmarg, Nilgrath Army Camp, Baltal-1, Baltal-2, Domail-1, Domail-2 Army Camp, Rail Patri, Burari, Sangam, Holi Cave, Panchtarni, Poshpatri, Sheshnag, Chandanbari, Nunwan Base Camp, and Multiple Yatri Niwas along the routes having 2G, 4G & 5G coverage.

BSNL --27 BTSs

Ranga Morh, Baltal, Domail Check Post, Domail, Rail Patri-1 Rail Patri-2, Barari, Y-Junction, Sangam, Holi Cave, Panchtarni, Kelnar-1, Kelnar-2, Posh Patri, Mahagunus Top, Wabal, Sheshnag, Nagakoti, Zojibal-1, Zojibal-2, Pisu Top, Chandanwari, Pahalgam, Nunwan Base Camp, and Multiple Yatri Niwas along the routes having 2G, 3G and indigenous 4G coverage.

Reliance Jio--36 sites 

Gansibal Pahalgam, Nunwan Base Camp, Pahalgam Bus Stand, Pahalgam Market, Lidder Park Pahalgam, Circuit Road Pahalgam, Lalipora Pahalgam, Lalipora ESC, Betab Velly, Chandanwari, Chandanwari Pahalgam, Pisu Top, Zojibal, Sheshnag Camp, Sheshnag Pahalgam, Mahagunas Pass, Poshpatri, Panchtarni-1 Panchtarni-2, Snagam Top, Holi Cave Pahalgam ESC, Holi Cave Pahalgam, BarariMarg, Rail Patri, Domail Camp, Domail, Baltal Base Came-1,2,3,4, Saribal Kangan, Nilgrath Sonamarg, New Truck Yard Sonamarg, Sonamarg Main Market, Sonamarg Road having 4G, 5G (30 sites on 4G & 5G; 06 sites on 4G) coverage

DoT said that a total of 31 new sites have been installed along the Yatra routes, increasing the total number from 51 in 2023 to 82 in 2024. This enhancement aims to provide seamless mobile connectivity to the pilgrims and public. The routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund and from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal are fully covered with 2G, 3G, 4G, including 5G technology at many places for pilgrims and the public.

Some key points of SIM distribution centres have been opened apart from other locations to extend telecom facilitation to Yatris --located at Lakhanpur, Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar, Chanderkot, Anantnag, Srinagar, Srinagar Airport, Pahalgam, Sonamarg and Baltal.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident