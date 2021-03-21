Telegram’s voice chat feature: Here are the 5 key things to know

In a recent update, Telegram messenger has introduced Voice Chats 2.0 with rich features for conducting live voice chat sessions in Channels for unlimited participants.

This feature had earlier existed only for Telegram Groups that was launched in December 2020.

Admins of channels and public groups can now host voice chats for millions of live listeners.

To start a voice chat, open the profile of any group or channel where you`re an admin, tap (?) or (?) and select start voice chat.

Admins can record the live voice chat sessions, and the audio file will be automatically saved in their `Saved Messages` window right after the session.

In a live chat session where the participants are muted, listeners can alert the admins if they want to speak by raising their hands. For admins to easily recognise a particular participant`s credentials, their bio is now visible to them where the subject expertise could be mentioned.

Here are the five key things about the Voice Chats feature:

1. Privacy

A public figure is not needed to use his/her personal account on Telegram for these voice chats. Instead, with the help of a channel, the public figure can conduct the voice chats and thereby maintain your privacy.

2. Recorded sessions

The voice chats can also be recorded and admins are allowed to record the live sessions and the audio file gets saved in the “Saved Messages” window once the session is over. It can be shared with people who missed the live session.

3. Questions answered

If you want to get noticed, then you are required to raise your hand to alert the admin that you want to speak. The whole rationale behind doing this is to cut out the clutter of multiple unwanted conversations.

4. Creating Links

Users can create separate links for speakers and listeners on a voice chat session so that admins can easily handle the lists. These links can be shared on other groups too.

5. Limitless

No limitation on the number of people joining the session and it also ensures good reach and builds a community of like minded people.