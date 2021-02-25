Telegram's update brings new features; Auto delete, Home screen widget and more

New Delhi: Telegram has attracted a number of Indian users in the wake of the WhatsApp privacy policy controversy. The messenger has introduced an auto-delete messages feature for individual chats, groups and channels on Wednesday (February 24).

This feature was only available to secret chats. The users will now be able to set a timer ranging from 24 hours to 7 days in any chats including groups and channels on the Telegram app.

The messages will auto-erase themselves for all the users in a group or channel, or for an individual recipient. In the case of groups and channels, only the admins are authorised to enable the auto-delete feature on the chat windows.

The messages sent with this feature will show a countdown to their deletion time, users can track the time to specific messages. Android users can do it with a simple tap and iOS users will need to press and hold on to the text.

The Telegram said that the auto-delete feature only applies to messages sent after the timer is set, earlier messages remain to stay in the chat history.

Telegram has also launched two other features which include expiring invite links, scannable QR codes as joining invites, home screen widgets for Android and iOS, among others. These features will help in enhancing the user experience and provide higher privacy and better security.

In order to connect with a live voice chat a new form of Telegram group called Broadcast group has been newly introduced.

Telegram has stated that it has worked to make it easier and simpler for users to report any spam group, channel, or individual. This also includes reporting against fake accounts, and content related to violence, child abuse, pornography, etc.

