Tesla launches a wireless charging platform for AirPods, iPhones and more at WHOPPING COST of Rs 25,000; Deets inside

New Delhi: Tesla, a car company controlled by Elon Musk, has introduced a novel product that isn't a car. This time, the business unveiled a wireless charger that can simultaneously charge multiple gadgets. It is known as a wireless charging platform and can charge a variety of gadgets, including headphones and smartphones, by just placing them wherever on the ground.

According to the Tesla website, the angular shape and metallic aesthetics of Cybertruck were used as inspiration for the Wireless Charging Platform, a special charger for a variety of items.

According to the product description, the gadget can simultaneously charge up to three gadgets at a rate of 15W. According to the product description, "Its elegant design is built of an aluminium casing, luxury Alcantara surface, and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to put the charger flat or at an angle for improved viewing."

This product includes a 65W USB-C adapter, a USB-C charging cable with a built-in wireless charger, and a detachable magnetic stand. Regarding costs, the multi-device charger made by Tesla is available for $300, or around 25,000.