THIS Apple charger may charge 2 iPhones; Details here

New Delhi: Apple lags behind the competition when it comes to rapid charging smartphones. While OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo all have chargers that can deliver 80W or more, Apple's charging adaptor is still only 20W. However, according to 9to5Mac, Apple could be working on a 35W charger. Not only that, but it might be a dual Type-C wall adapter, allowing customers to charge two iPhones simultaneously.

According to the report, this would be the first time Apple has indicated that it is working on a dual charger, citing a support document published on Apple's website. Apple swiftly removed the support document, so it's unclear when the charger will be released or if Apple will ever provide it. The document did give a few specifics regarding the charger before it was erased.

"Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device," the document said, describing the USB-C adapter's capabilities and characteristics. Connect a USB-C cable to one of the power adapter's ports, lengthen the electrical prongs (if necessary), and firmly plug the power adapter into the outlet. Make sure the electrical outlet can be quickly disconnected. Connect the cable's other end to your device."

If — and when — Apple does release the 35W dual Type-C charger, it will be the iPhone's fastest charging capacity. The iPhone 13 Pro Max currently supports up to 27W charging. If the charger is released, it will allow customers to charge iPhones quickly, charge two iPhones at once, or even charge the Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. The support document made no mention of a cable, implying that if the charger is released, consumers will have to purchase the cord separately.

There have been rumours that Apple is working on GaN (gallium nitride) chargers, which are faster and smaller than traditional ones.

