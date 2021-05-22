THIS Instagram bug removes ‘Select Multiple’ photos option on iOS app: Here’s how you can fix it

Facebook-owned Instagram generally adds up to 10 photos for a single post with the help of the “Select Multiple” feature. On iOS, this particular feature seems to have disappeared and it looks that Instagram has got a bug with its latest update.

Instagram took to Twitter to announce that some iOS users are currently facing trouble accessing the Select Multiple features. However, Android users aren’t affected at all.

Here’s how iOS users can fix the ‘Select Multiple’ feature on Instagram:

Click on the ‘+’ icon to share a post on your Instagram account.

Tap on the photo icon to select the photos you want to share.

Then long press and hold the first photo you want to share.

Then you’ll see the number 1 appearing on the selected photo.

Select the other photos you wish to add in your carousel.

Once you’re done selecting the photos, follow the same process to upload them.

Instagram has not yet updated on how it is going to fix this for iOS users.

Live TV

#mute