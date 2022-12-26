THIS iPhone didn't break even after falling from a height of 26th floor, details here

New Delhi: Apple iPhone sets trends in every aspect whether it is the camera, processor, design, or whatever. The newest incident is an example of that. Smartphone users are always in fears of cracking or breaking the display but the latest incident will help out of that dilemma. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro of a Chinese woman is said to have miraculously survived a weird fall from the 26th level of a building. The smartphone dropped into a foam platform on the second floor of the building when the woman was laying a quilt on the balcony of her apartment complex, according to the Gizmochina article.

When the woman asked for help, a staff member recovered the gadget and found that the screen was in perfect condition. This instance is only the most recent in a string of tales about iPhones that have survived falls from seemingly unreachable heights. In the past, working iPhones have been discovered in toilets, rivers, and even after falling from airplanes.

The fact that the iPhone in this instance was able to survive a fall from a 26th-floor building is undoubtedly impressive and as expected it got viral. Consumers from different parts of the globe started talking about the bizarre. How an iPhone manages to survive such a fall is the most talked about topic among netizens.

Some claims, the design of the phone could be one of the causes. For instance, the iPhone 12 Pro has a high-quality stainless-steel frame, a ceramic shield panel, and a matte textured glass back panel. The durability and damage resistance of these materials is well known, and they might have helped the phone survive the fall.

Additionally, the "Drop Protection" function of the iPhone's operating system helps to reduce harm when the device is dropped. The phone's accelerometer triggers this feature, which acts to lock the handset and instantly turn off the screen in order to stop additional harm.