Getting Calls From Unknown Numbers Starting With +92, +84, +62? Read This

Over the last few years, the nation has witnessed a dramatic rise in the number of cybercrime cases. Cybercrimes have expanded their reach to emails, bank accounts, and even social media. Now, WhatsApp, the most commonly used messaging app, is also being used to trap people. It is being used to dupe innocent users to steal their data with just a phone call. Simply put, WhatsApp hackers only need to make a phone call to your number and they will get access to your account. Given the constant threat and the increasing number of such cases, WhatsApp has released a statement.

In the statement, it has informed what needs to be done if someone is receiving unknown calls from international numbers starting at +84, +62, +60, and more. So, here is what you can do to prevent yourself from being duped.

Whatsapp Advises Users To Block Unwanted Calls

To prevent any possibility of your account being duped, WhatsApp advised people to block such calls and simply report them. The messaging app conveyed, "Blocking and reporting suspicious messages/ calls is an important step to effectively combat scams and when users receive calls from unknown international or domestic phone numbers.”

It went on to add, "We have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, to keep our users safe on our platform. Our monthly user safety report that we publish in accordance with the IT Rules 2021, contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp to combat abuse on our platform. WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in the month of March alone.”

WhatsApp Scam Turning Into A Threat

In the last few weeks, cases of WhatsApp users getting random calls from countries such as Malaysia, Kenya, Vietnam, and Ethiopia have been reported. While the motive behind these calls is unclear, there are concerns that this could be an attempt to dupe users for money. As per the reports, the users are receiving calls twice and thrice on every alternate day. This has been found to be happening with primarily users who have got themselves a new SIM card.

Simply put, users are suggested not to entertain any unknown person on WhatsApp. You simply need to block these numbers to get rid of unknown callers who can possibly trouble you in the future. All you are required to do is go to your WhatsApp settings and add the number to your blocked contacts. And, you are safe!