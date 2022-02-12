THIS WhatsApp feature to offer more control to admins, here's how

New Delhi: WhatsApp has been testing many improvements to improve the user experience of its app over the previous few weeks. The graphic components, voice call interface, and notifications are the most prominent aspects.

According to the newest report from Wabetainfo, a WhatsApp development tracker, the instant messaging service is working on forming a 'WhatsApp Community.' While many of these features are still in the conceptualization and development stages, the messaging platform is expected to release them shortly.

'WhatsApp Community,' according to reports, is a private area on WhatsApp where group managers have more control over their groups. Simply put, the community functions similarly to a group chat, with admins having the ability to link to other groups inside the community.

There have been references to the idea of attaching groups to a community in the past, according to WABetainfo. According to reports, this was intended for the Android 1.21.25.17 release.

According to the portal, the function would allow users to form groups and connect them to the community. According to the portal's report, the first feature offered to group admins would help them better manage their WhatsApp groups. "By sending messages to all participants of those groups linked to the community, it will be possible to reach everyone at once," WABetainfo reported.

It was announced earlier this week that the instant messaging app was developing a new speech interface for beta users. Upgrades such as iMessage-like replies, backgrounds for voice conversations, a dark look for Windows, and an updated camera UI for iOS were among the standout improvements that sparked users' interest.

All of these features, as suggested by various portals, are at varying phases of development or conception, and the application may or may not include them.

