'Threads' New Updates: Meta Introduces Five New Features To Improve Experience & Functionality

Now, Meta announced new features enhancing the experience and functionality of the app. Scroll down to see five new updates. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

New Delhi: Meta’s microblogging app Threads is constantly updating itself to provide more efficient, seamless and immersive experience to users. Launched on July 5, Threads witnessed a meteoric growth with over 100 million subscribers within a month. However, the app has lacked some features in comparison to its rivals.

"Proud of the team for taking meaningful steps towards adopting open standards and the fediverse" Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in his broadcast channel. 

These are the new features introduced by Threads in the new update after getting feedback from the customers:

1. Share Threads In Instagram DMs

You can share Threads post in Instagram direct messages by clicking the “send on Instagram” option.

2. Sell All Threads You’ve Liked

Now, Threads allows you to see all threads you’ve ever liked. You need to go to your profile > Go to setting > and select ‘Your likes’.

3. Sort The Accounts You Follow

You can now sort all your following accounts. You need to go to profile > then tap on your followers > go to following and tap “sort”.

4. Add Alt-Text

You can now attach your image/video and tap ‘Alt text’ to add.

5. Threads Support For rel=me Links

It will help you verify your identity on platforms like Mastodon.

