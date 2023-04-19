Tim Cook Impressed With Mural Paintings At Delhi’s Lodhi Art District

New Delhi: Apple CEO Tim Cook, all geared up for the launch of the company's second own-branded store at Select CityWalk mall in Saket tomorrow, reached the national capital on Thursday.

The Apple CEO was mightily impressed by Mural Paintings at the Lodhi Art District, pictures of which he shared on his twitter handle.

"Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully. And thank you to Dattaraj Naik for showing me how you design your murals on iPad," Cook tweeted.

Lodhi Art District, located at South Delhi's Lodi Colony, is India's first art district. It boasts of murals made by 50 Indian and International artists. The mural painting initiative is started by St+Art India Foundation, a non-profit organisation that gives platform to street artists to showcase their murals.

A large crowd is anticipated to attend Apple's second own-branded location at the Select CityWalk mall. Tim Cook will officially open the flagship location in the national Capital on Friday.

On Tuesday, Tim Cook officially opened Apple BKC at the Jio World Drive Mall in Mumbai's thriving Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business, arts and entertainment hub to cheers from at least 6,000–7,000 Apple supporters and consumers. Apple is anticipated to gain 6% market share in India in FY23-34, selling more than 8 million iPhones over that time, as it intensifies domestic manufacture there.