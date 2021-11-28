Twitter account locked? Here’s how to unlock it

New Delhi: Is your Twitter account password protected? How will you find out if your account has been restricted? When you log onto your Twitter account and get a warning saying that your account has been locked for security reasons, it signifies that your account has been flagged for suspicious activity and may have been compromised. However, there is no need to be concerned or anxious because your account can be unlocked as well.

According to the information provided by Twitter, you can now secure your account by changing your password. If your Twitter account is linked to an email address, Twitter will send instructions to that address as well. If your account looks to have engaged in automated behaviour that breaches Twitter's rules, it may be locked.

In such cases, Twitter may lock your account and ask you to confirm that you are the legitimate owner.

How to unlock your Twitter account?

1. Make sure you're logged in to your account.

2. Check your inbox for a notification stating that your account has been locked.

3. Start by clicking or tapping the Start button.

4. Please provide your phone number. You should be aware that this phone number will be linked to your account.

5. You will receive a text message or a phone call from Twitter with a verification code. It could take a few moments for the code to arrive on your phone. To unlock your account, click or touch Submit after entering the verification code.

You can still visit Twitter if your account has been restricted because it may have broken the Twitter Rules, but you can only send Direct Messages to your followers. You won't be able to do things like Tweet, Retweet, or Like, and only your followers will be able to see your previous Tweets.

In such a situation, Twitter may ask you to complete certain actions including verifying your email address, adding a phone number to your account, or deleting Tweets that are in violation of our rules.

To restore your account, log in and look for the message letting you know that your account has been temporarily limited to some of your account features. Click or tap Start and follow the instructions to complete the requested actions.

It should be noted that repeated violations of the Twitter rules may lead to permanent suspension.

Live TV

#mute