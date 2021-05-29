Twitter alert! Verification programme paused after a week of relaunch

New Delhi: Twitter started accepting requests for verification last week, allowing users to get themselves verified and get that coveted "Blue Tick". The microblogging platform had started accepting verificatification requests for the first time since 2017.

However, after a week of launch, Twitter has stopped accepting new requests for user verification on the platform. The firm said that the pause is temporary and that it’ll first review the current stack of user profiles.

Twitter may have received more applications than it was anticipating.

In its official statement, Twitter, “We’re rolling in verification requests. So we gotta hit pause on accepting any more for now while we review the ones that have been submitted.”

The microblogging platform, however, will reopen the verification soon. Twitter was accepting profiles for verification of users who are government officials and institutions, Companies, brands and organisations, news journalism and organisations, Entertainment, Sports and gaming, Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals.

Meanwhile, Twitter recently started automatically removing the verified badge from a few accounts. The firm said that it’s removing the badge from those accounts that “no longer meet the updated criteria for verification, such as those that are inactive or incomplete."