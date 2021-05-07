हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Twitter blocks accounts for attempting to evade Donald Trump ban

Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters. On Tuesday, a page was added to Trump's site, dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that was set up to share statements from a new part of former US President Donald Trump`s website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.

Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.

On Tuesday, a page was added to Trump's site, dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we`ll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

A Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the suspended accounts, which included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.

Twitter, which has said that its ban on Trump is permanent even if he runs for office again, has said users can share content from the Trump page as long as it does not fall foul of its ban evasion rules.

On Wednesday, Facebook Inc`s oversight board upheld Facebook`s suspension of Trump but said the company should not have made it indefinite. The board gave Facebook six months to decide a proportionate response.

Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an adviser has said.

 

Twitter ban. TwitterDonald TrumpTrump banTwitter accountsTweets
