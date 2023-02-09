Twitter Blue India Price Revealed! Check Monthly, Yearly Subscription Rates

New Delhi: Twitter Blue service with verification would cost Rs 650 a month on the web and Rs 900 on Android and iOS mobile devices in India, the microblogging platform has confirmed.

Twitter is also providing a discounted annual subscription for Rs 6,800 per year, or around Rs 566.67 per month.

With the introduction in India, Twitter Blue is now offered in 15 international markets, including Saudi Arabia, the US, Canada, Japan, and the UK.

The microblogging site had recently added six additional nations to its Blue service subscription service. Twitter has also launched a new service called Twitter Verification for Organisations, which is a service for business entities on Twitter that adds a gold checkmark to official business accounts.

Twitter has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks. Twitter's Blue subscription service with verification was relaunched in December of last year and now costs $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone customers globally each month.

Long tweets of up to 4,000 characters can now be created by US Blue subscribers on Twitter.

"While only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone can read them. you can reply to, retweet, and quote Tweet a longer Tweet, no matter if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber or not. subscribers will be able to reply and QT with up to 4,000 characters," Twitter posted.

need more than 280 characters to express yourself?



we know that lots of you do… and while we love a good thread, sometimes you just want to Tweet everything all at once. we get that.



so we're introducing longer Tweets! you're gonna want to check this out. tap this … https://t.co/lge9udRzLE — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) February 8, 2023

Additionally, 50% fewer advertising will appear in users' home timelines who subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Subscribers have the option to improve and personalise their Twitter experience with Blue checkmarks. These features include unique app icons, custom navigation, top stories, the ability to undo tweets, lengthier video uploads, and more.

All old verified accounts will soon lose their Blue badges, according to Musk, as those are "seriously compromised."

With IANS Inputs