Twitter data breach: Hacker posted list of hacked data of 400 million users-- Check whether your data is leaked or not

New Delhi: One of the biggest Twitter data breaches has resulted in the selling of 400 million Twitter users' personal information on the dark web. Elon Musk may be confronted by a breach of this magnitude after he slammed Twitter's operations and rules. The DPC has already started looking into the previous breach that impacted more than 5.4 million users. In late November, the previous breach was discovered. The hacker released a sample of the data on one of the hacker sites as evidence that the data is real.

Email, username, follower count, creation date, and, in some situations, the users' phone numbers are all included in the sample data. What's shocking is that the hacker's sample data includes information from some pretty well-known user accounts. The user data in the sample data includes data of Salman Khan, Sundar Pichai, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India. (Also Read: BUMPER RETURN business idea! Post Office offering scheme to earn upto Rs 80,000/month by just investing Rs 5000 once)

The sample data includes the data of many more well-known users. The majority of them will point to the social media staff, but if the data leak is real, it will be disastrous. Alon Gal, co-founder and CTO of the Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, believes that the information was most likely gleaned from an API flaw that allowed the threat actor to search any email or phone number and return a Twitter profile. (Also Read: NPS: Invest Rs 5000 per month, get Rs 2 lakh monthly pension from THIS govt scheme-- Check return calculator, benefits, other details here)

"Twitter or Elon Musk if you are reading this you are already risking a GDPR fine for 5.4m breach imagine the fine of 400m users breach source," the hacker says in his post. Purchase this data exclusively if you want to avoid having to pay the $276 million USD in fines that Facebook received for violating the GDPR (533 million users were scraped).

"After that, I will remove this thread and will not sell this info again," the hacker says, indicating that he is open to the "Deal" going through a middleman. And data won't be sold to anyone else, which will stop a lot of celebrities and politicians from engaging in Phishing, Crypto scams, Sim swapping, Doxxing, and other activities that would undermine user confidence in you as a company and halt your current growth and hype.