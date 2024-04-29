Advertisement
Twitter Down: X Users Facing Difficulties Across India

The X users are reporting issues in making tweets, opening tweets and loading of the content.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
X (formerly Twitter) users across India are facing difficulties in using the social media site and are reporting issues. The users are reporting issues in making tweets, opening tweets and loading of the content.

According to downdetector, users in key cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Nagpur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai are facing issues with the social media site. As per the site, the users are facing issues with not only the app but also with the website.

This is a developing story.

