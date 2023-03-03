topStoriesenglish2579524
NewsTechnology
TWITTER

Twitter Expands Blue Service To More Than 20 Countries

With the expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally.

Last Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 03:47 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Twitter Expands Blue Service To More Than 20 Countries

New Delhi: Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue subscription service to more than 20 countries in Europe. The countries include the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus, according to Twitter's About Page.

With this expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally. Last month, the micro-blogging platform expanded the Twitter Blue service to 6 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. (Also Read: "Please Do Not Believe..., Maria And My Knowledge About Stocks Are Zero": Arshad Warsi Replies After SEBI Ban)

In December last year, Twitter launched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month. Later, the company added features such as the ability to post 60-minute videos and 4,000-character tweets, as well as get priority in conversations. (Also Read: Will ChatGPT Take away Your Job? Here's What Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Think)

Meanwhile, following a round of layoffs, the micro-blogging site has laid off Twitter product manager Esther Crawford. Crawford led various projects at Twitter, including the company`s Blue with verification subscription and its forthcoming payments platform.

More than 50 employees were impacted by the layoffs, which were spread across several departments. Martijn de Kuijper, the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021, was also among them, reports The Verge, citing sources.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896