हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Twitter

Twitter teases “Super Follow” feature, eyes to double revenue by 2023

Twitter is also working on ways and tricks for people to have more conversations on the platform. For example, hosting live audio discussions using its 'Spaces' feature, which is being tested with about 1,000 users, and letting people share longer-form content using Revue, a newsletter publishing service Twitter acquired last month.

Twitter teases “Super Follow” feature, eyes to double revenue by 2023

After locking horns with the government, Twitter Inc is planning to launch new features and products to counter its rivals in the market and also looking to double annual revenue to reach at least 315 million users by 2023.

"We know we've been slow," Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said in an investor day presentation. "When you compare us with our peers, it's been especially stark.

Estimating an annual revenue of at least $7.5 billion by the end of 2023, the social media giant said that a new feature will be launched this year which will allow users to charge their followers for access to additional content.

Twitter is also working on ways and tricks for people to have more conversations on the platform. For example, hosting live audio discussions using its 'Spaces' feature, which is being tested with about 1,000 users, and letting people share longer-form content using Revue, a newsletter publishing service Twitter acquired last month.

As the company eyes a goal of at least 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU), it is also looking to allow "communities" to be created for particular interests.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TwitterTwitter featuresTwitter revenuetweet
Next
Story

What is Voluntary User Verification Mechanism? Here's all about the govt provision on regulating social media content

Must Watch

PT2M12S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day