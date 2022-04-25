Twitter to allow users to switch video captions on and off

New Delhi: Twitter users will soon be able to turn on and off video captioning. The social media business is experimenting with a new "CC" button that will allow users to toggle captions on and off for videos with captions. The feature is now being given out to a small number of iOS users, with intentions to expand to Android soon.

Twitter's Support account page mentioned the new feature. The button can be found in the top right-hand corner of a tweet-attached video.

"For some of you on iOS and shortly on Android, it's now easier to pick between video captions and no captions. We're testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new "CC" button on films with captions."

Recently, Twitter has been working on a number of new features. ALT badges for photographs uploaded on the timeline were recently formally pushed out by the firm, allowing users to provide extra context for shared images. In addition, the company announced that it is working on a long-awaited edit button that will allow users to make changes to their tweets.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now pursuing a takeover proposal for Twitter, offering Sh4.9 trillion for the company.

