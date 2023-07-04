Twitter Unveils Enhanced TweetDeck — But Verified Tick Required For Access

Of late, several major changes have been introduced in Twitter, allowing users to have a better experience and access more features. The social media platform has now launched a new and improved version of TweetDeck, a specialised dashboard application that helps users manage their Twitter feeds into a list and further monitor their content. As part of the improved version, several new features have been added to the product. Twitter has also necessitated users to be ‘Verified’ in order to access TweetDeck. Announcing the same, Twitter shared a long post with a number of features that will come with the updated version.

“We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck. All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting 'Try the new TweetDeck' in the bottom left menu,” Twitter mentioned in the post.

The company also noted that the change will be taking place within 30 days, before which users will need to get their handles verified. “In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” the announcement stated.

Notably, TweetDeck which was earlier free for use and was widely used by businesses and news organisations to monitor their content will now come with a price tag and can add up to Twitter's revenue generation.

Features of TweetDeck’s improved version

As stated in the announcement, TweetDeck's new and improved version will have a couple of features. Users will be able to carry over their saved searches, lists, and columns to the new TweetDeck. Also, users will be prompted to import their columns while loading the application for the first time.

TweetDeck will also support full composer functionality, spaces, video docking, polls, and more. While teams functionality is temporarily unavailable in TweetDeck, it will be restored in the coming weeks.

The changes come at a time when TweetDeck users have been facing several issues concerning notifications and failure in entire columns loading. This started right after Elon Musk limited the number of tweets users can read in a day to 6,000 for verified users and 600 daily posts for unverified users.