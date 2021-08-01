Unbelievable! Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' first and only job application sold for over Rs 2.5 crore

Have you ever heard of a job application that is sold for crores? Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ job application has now been auctioned for over Rs 2.5 crore.

This job application was filled by Steve Jobs in 1973 when was just 18 years old. Interestingly, that’s the only job application that Jobs has filled in his life till now.

Jobs’ job application has been auctioned for a whopping $3,43,00 through an online auction which roughly translates to Rs 2,54,95,018.50.

Steve Jobs filled many sections which included his name, address, phone, major language, driver’s license, access to transportation, special abilities, and much more, the auction description read.

The auction further showed that the application is in “very good condition, with intersecting folds, overall creasing, light staining, and some old clear tape to the top edge”.

Notably, the same job application has been sold earlier as well. In March 2021, the same job application was sold for $2,2221,747 which means the value has increased manifold.

However, there is more than meets the eye. This auction had a group of friends known as Winthorpe Ventures. The group reportedly offered Jobs' job application in both print as well as NFT form in the auction. The bidding for the print form was made in dollars while the bidding for the NFT was done in Ethereum.

The organization website stated, “non-fungible tokens have dominated the art and collectibles sphere for months, but there is a debate around whether they represent real value, with doubts on whether they will stand the test of time against traditional physical assets.”

The website also mentioned, “by putting the NFT and original physical job application up for auction simultaneously, the sale will test the appetite for digital assets in contrast with physical equivalents. This first-of-its-kind auction will challenge the notion of value in the physical and digital world. The result of the auction will show if true value can be embodied in both or whether one medium is leading the way.”

Meanwhile, in the end, the print copy of the application was offered four times as many bids against the NFT version. The highest bid for the print copy was $343,000.

