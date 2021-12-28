Unbelievable! Man orders iPhone 13 Pro Max online, gets 2 Cadbury chocolate bars in return

New Delhi: We've recently heard multiple stories of customers ordering Apple iPhones and receiving strange items instead. Another consumer was rudely surprised when he received two bars of chocolate wrapped in toilet paper instead of the iPhone 13 he ordered from an online purchasing site. Daniel Carroll from Leeds, England, in particular, had been anxiously awaiting for his iPhone 13 Pro Max, which had been delayed by two weeks. He paid £1,045 (about Rs 1 lakh) for the phone.

When he eventually received the gift, he was taken aback when he saw two Cadbury's White Oreo chocolate bars wrapped in toilet paper instead of the phone, according to LADbible.

"I ordered the phone on December 2 through the Apple website, however the earliest delivery date was December 17 owing to stock." I had multiple inconsistent reports from DHL on the day it was supposed to be delivered last Friday,' Daniel was reported as saying by LADbible. He went to the warehouse personally, frustrated by the delay. "I went to the tracking page and chose to have the box picked up from their depot, and it said it will be ready on Saturday."

"I drove a 24-mile round trip on Monday to pick up the package. When I came home, I could tell the box had been tampered with because the tape was loose, but I decided to open it anyhow because I could feel some weight. He said, "Inside there was cheap industrial toilet paper that stank and two Dairy Milk Oreo bars."

He also tweeted about his ordeal. After making the purchase on Apple's website, he received multiple contradicting updates from DHL, he stated in a follow-up tweet.

"On the day it was supposed to be delivered, I received multiple contradictory updates from DHL. He tweeted that it said "in delivery" at first, then "delayed," then "in delivery between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm."

DHL has responded, stating that they have begun an investigation into the situation and that the sender has been instructed to find a substitute for Carroll. "We're looking into the situation right now, and we've contacted the sender to make sure Mr Carroll gets a replacement," a DHL spokeswoman stated.

