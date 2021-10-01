Unbelievable! Now you can buy iPhone SE for Rs 9,499

The price of the iPhone SE has dropped to an all-time low! If you play your cards right, the iPhone SE discount qualifies it as a bargain smartphone accessible for less than Rs 10,000. Yes, an entry-level Android smartphone can be bought for the same price as a reasonably new iPhone released in 2020! Unlike those low-cost Android phones, the iPhone SE will have at least four years of OS updates and consistent performance.

Of course, in order to get the iPhone SE for such a low price, you must meet all of Flipkart's conditions. Furthermore, given that the prize is an iPhone with a 6-year-old design and a tiny battery that can barely keep up with the demands of modern-day smartphone requirements, some of you may think it's meaningless.

The iPhone SE is now available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 for everyone. This represents a significant saving over the base 64GB variant's original selling price of Rs 32,999. Furthermore, if you pay with ICICI Bank or Axis Bank credit cards, you can save an additional Rs 1,500. The price drops to Rs 24,499 as a result.

The following step is to enroll in Flipkart's exchange programme. Flipkart claims that qualified phones are eligible for a discount of up to Rs. 15,000 off. This is when your phone's current model comes into play. We entered the details of our old iPhone XR, and Flipkart offered us a full Rs 15,000 discount.

Why would you trade in your iPhone XR for this retro-styled iPhone SE? Perhaps you're looking for the A13 Bionic chip's higher performance. Or perhaps you're sick of the iPhone XR's bulky size and want something more manageable? Or perhaps you simply want to get a new iPhone without going broke!

Whatever the case may be, you may get the full exchange discount on this one, bringing the price of the iPhone SE down to just Rs 9,499. There is no better offer than the iPhone SE for that price, if you are ready to trade in an older but superior-in-some-aspects smartphone.