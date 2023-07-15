Unlock Your iPhone’s Full Potential With 5 Handy Hacks And Tips

Did you know that you could revolutionise the way you use your iPhone with a few hacks and techniques? Your Apple smartphone is already a time-saving marvel. Now, with these hacks, it will only soar to new heights in terms of productivity. So, as we walk you through these hacks, be rest assured that these will save you valuable time and simplify your everyday routine. From hidden settings to clever organisation strategies, these 5 hacks include everything that can increase the productivity of your iPhone manifold. So, without further ado, get ready to utilise your iPhone’s potential to the fullest.

1. QuickTake Video: With the newer ‌iPhone‌ models like the iPhone 11, you don't need to switch to a separate video mode to start recording. Simply stay in the default photo mode, press and hold the shutter button to begin capturing a video, and release it when you're ready to stop.

2. Quick Video Recording: If you have an iPhone 11 or a newer model, effortlessly record videos without leaving the default photo mode. Press and hold the shutter button in the Camera app to start recording, and release it when you're done. For hands-free recording, slide the shutter button to the right.



3. Speed Dial Shortcut: Save time calling your frequently contacted friends by creating a speed dial button on your home screen. Use the Shortcuts app, add an action, select a contact from the "Call" category, and add it to your home screen for easy access.

4. Calculator Hack: Don't worry about starting a calculation from scratch if you make a mistake. Swipe right or left across the number displayed in the Calculator app to remove the last typed number. Repeat the action as needed.

5. Hidden Trackpad: Discover the hidden trackpad on your virtual keyboard. Long-press the space bar, and the keyboard will transform into a trackpad, allowing you to easily navigate through your written text. Additionally, tapping the trackpad with another finger enables text selection.

These simple yet effective iPhone hacks will enhance your efficiency and save you time on various tasks. From effortless navigation to quick calling and text selection, make the most of your Apple smartphone's capabilities.