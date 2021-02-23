Use Telegram QR codes to invite people to group chats, new beta feature rolling out soon

Popular messaging platform Telegram has been in the works to come up with a couple of features such as widgets, QR code support for group chats, and options to report content. Currently, the new features are in the beta phase and will soon be ready to use for all its users.

Spotted by TestingCatalog, Telegram’s beta version 7.5 comes with new features which include adding support for QR codes that can be used to invite people to group chats and channels as well. The messaging app is also testing a way to limit group chat invite links. Admins will have the option to allow people to use a link for a specific time period or till the group member limit is reached.

Meanwhile, another feature in testing is for group chat admins to set a custom timer for messages to auto-delete.

Further, Telegram is also adding options for users to report content involving spam, violence, child abuse, pornography, or “other” on the app. Multiple posts can be reported at once on Telegram.

On this beta update, new widgets will also be there which includes two sizes where the smaller one is a 2x2 widget, and the bigger one is 5x2. The smaller widget shows up to four thumbnails with unread messages, and the bigger one shows previews of your chats and channels. Telegram could also allow support for selected members to chat and comment in channels.