Vi introduces Rs 109 prepaid voucher, here’s what it offers

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has launched an affordable Prepaid Recharge Plan for Rs 109 in the Indian market due to the rising demand.

Under this plan, the company is offering customers 1GB of high-speed data, 300 local and international SMS with unlimited free local-STD, and roaming calling on all networks. These offers are available for the next 20 days after the plan is activated.

Besides that, the Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan of Rs 149 was considered the cheapest in the market, which comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan comes with 3GB of data every day.

Apart from this, the benefit of free calling and 300 SMS is also given to customers. Not only this, but the company is also offering 1GB extra data, Vi movies, and TV subscriptions with it.

Live TV

#mute