हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vodafone Idea

Vi introduces Rs 109 prepaid voucher, here’s what it offers

Besides that, the Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan of Rs 149 was considered the cheapest in the market, which comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan comes with 3GB of data every day.  Apart from this, the benefit of free calling and 300 SMS is also given to customers. 

Vi introduces Rs 109 prepaid voucher, here’s what it offers

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) has launched an affordable Prepaid Recharge Plan for Rs 109 in the Indian market due to the rising demand. 

Under this plan, the company is offering customers 1GB of high-speed data, 300 local and international SMS with unlimited free local-STD, and roaming calling on all networks. These offers are available for the next 20 days after the plan is activated.

Besides that, the Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan of Rs 149 was considered the cheapest in the market, which comes with a validity of 28 days. This plan comes with 3GB of data every day. 

Apart from this, the benefit of free calling and 300 SMS is also given to customers. Not only this, but the company is also offering 1GB extra data, Vi movies, and TV subscriptions with it. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vodafone IdeaVi prepaid plansVi offersVi data offersVI prepaid plan
Next
Story

Telegram unveils new features, adds Payments 2.0, Voice Chat scheduling in latest update

Must Watch

PT6M4S

Maharashtra will decide on free vaccination tomorrow