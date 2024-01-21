Vivo G2 With Powerful 5,000mAh Battery And Camera Launched; Check Price

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has rolled out its new dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone, the Vivo G2, in China. It is the newest addition to its budget smartphone portfolio. The smartphone boasts a 6.56-inch display with a resolution of 720x1612 pixels, featuring a sleek Water Drop Notch design for an immersive viewing experience.

Vivo G2 Specifications

The device runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 processor and is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charging support, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick recharging. Running on Android 13, it provides the latest software advancements and features The device offers ample storage with 128GB internal memory paired with 4GB of RAM for smooth performance. Additionally, users have the flexibility to expand storage up to 1TB using a Memory Card (Hybrid).

The smartphone is equipped with a 5MP front camera with an f/1.8 aperture, ensuring crisp and clear selfies. Capture stunning moments with the 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture, adding a photographic edge to the overall functionality.

For connectivity, it includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a flicker sensor.

Vivo G2 Price

For the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, the Vivo G2 is priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000), while the 6GB+128GB model is available at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500). The Vivo G2 stands at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 8GB+128GB variant. Meanwhile, the most expensive configuration is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200).

However, there's no official statement from Vivo on plans to launch the phone in other markets, including India.