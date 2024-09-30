Advertisement
NewsTechnology
VIVO

Vivo, iQOO Launch Funtouch OS 15 With AI Features In India; iQOO 12 Becomes First Smartphone With Android 15

Funtouch OS 15 Update India: The company has unveiled the full list of devices in India set to receive the beta update, with the rollout starting in mid-October 2024 and continuing through May 2025.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Vivo, iQOO Launch Funtouch OS 15 With AI Features In India; iQOO 12 Becomes First Smartphone With Android 15 Image Credit: Vivo (Official Website)

Funtouch OS 15 Update India: Chinese smartphone brands Vivo and iQOO have started rolling out the Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 Update in India. The new Funtouch OS 15 update brings new algorithms, enhanced animations and effects along with artificial intelligence (AI) features which aim to improve the user experience along with the device's overall experience.

The latest update enables users to personalize their devices with more than 3,800 design elements, including system colours, fonts, icons, and wallpapers. Moreover, the new features include customisable app icon styles and adjustable icon shapes and sizes.

Notably, the companies have become one of the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to introduce Android 15 on their handsets, leaving behind tech giants such as Samsung and Google. 

The company has unveiled the full list of devices in India set to receive the beta update, with the rollout starting in mid-October 2024 and continuing through May 2025. 

Key Features Of Funtouch OS 15 Update:

-A new scheduling algorithm, 'Priority Scheduling,' has been introduced to improve app opening speed by up to 15% during heavy usage.

-It uses an optimized zRAM compression algorithm, increasing compression speed by 40% and reducing GPU memory usage for background apps.

-Animated effects have been added to system interactions, with over 700 touch scenarios optimized for smoother and more responsive performance.

-The Lightning-Speed Engine aims to enhance app opening speed further, targeting a 20% improvement. 

iQOO FuntouchOS 15 Rollout 

According to the company, the Funtouch OS 15 update will be available for download on the iQOO 12. Hence, the iQOO 12 became the first smartphone to get Android 15, followed by the iQOO 11 in November. It is important to note that the other phones from the brand will receive the update in the coming weeks and months.  

Vivo FuntouchOS 15 Rollout  

Vivo is set to begin the Funtouch OS 15 rollout in mid-October 2024, starting with the Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro, and Vivo X Fold3 Pro. The V series will follow in mid-December 2024, while the Y series and T series will receive the update between mid-February and mid-June 2025. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

