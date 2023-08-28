Vivo Launches Latest Mid-Range Smartphone 'V29e' Starting At Rs 28,999 In Indian Market. Check Storage, Processor, RAM, More

New Delhi: Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest offering, the Vivo V29e, in the Indian market. Packed with innovative features and a stunning design, the V29e aims to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts and smartphone lovers alike.

The Vivo V29e boasts a range of impressive specifications and features that are sure to make it a contender in its segment. From its striking AMOLED display to its powerful processor, the V29e is designed to deliver a seamless and captivating user experience.

Targeted towards tech-savvy consumers who seek both performance and style in their smartphones, the Vivo V29e is poised to attract a wide audience. With its competitive pricing, it's an enticing option for those looking for value without compromising on quality.



Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and featuring options of 8 GB RAM with 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, the V29e promises smooth multitasking and ample storage for your digital life. The device's 5000 mAh battery ensures extended usage without the need for frequent recharges.

Vivo V29e Key Features:

Vivo V29e Display:

The V29e features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 (FHD+), delivering vibrant visuals and deep contrasts.

Vivo V29e Camera:

Equipped with a front 50 MP AF camera and a rear dual-camera setup comprising a 64 MP main lens and an 8 MP wide-angle lens, the V29e captures stunning photos and videos in various conditions.

Vivo V29e Operating System:

Running on Funtouch OS 13 Global, the V29e offers a user-friendly interface and customizable experience.

Vivo V29e Prebooking:

Vivo enthusiasts can prebook the V29e now on Vivo official website and Flipkart, with the added incentive of attractive discounts for early adopters.