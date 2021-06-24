Vivo V21e launched in India with special inaugural offer: Price, specs and more details

New Delhi: Vivo has launched the V21e in India after teasing the smartphone for weeks. The Chinese smartphone maker had made big noise around the launch, and the smartphone is finally here. Vivo is offering an additional cashback as part of launch offers. Customers buying Vivo V21e using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and Kotak Mahindra card will get a Rs 2500 cashback. Separately, Vio is offering Buy Now and Pay Later facility with TVS Credit, ICICI Bank cards, Zest, HDB Bank cards and Home Credit.

Vivo V21e price

Vivo has launched the V21e in a single variant: 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Chinese company has launched the smartphone at Rs 24,990. You can buy the smartphone online from Vivo India’s e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq and Bajaj EMI Store. The smartphone is available in two colour variants: Sunset Jazz and Dark Pearl.

Vivo V21e specs

Vivo V21e is packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. According to Vivo, the smartphone come with an additional RAM boost feature for improved performances during heavy operations such as gaming. The Ultra Game Mode for gaming ensures higher frame rates and smoother gameplay.

The 6.44-inch AMOLED full view display comes with 2400×1080 pixels resolution. The Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz variants weigh 165g and 167g, respectively. There’s a 32MP selfie shooter and a dual-rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor.

The Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) feature helps you capture really stable videos on the smartphone. The 4,000mAh battery ensures a longer battery life and the 44W FlashCharge inside the box is said to be able to charge the battery to 72% in 30 minutes.