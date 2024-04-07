Waiting For Motorola Edge 50 Pro Sale? Flipkart Reveals Limited Time Deal Starting April 8

New Delhi: Motorola has launched its newest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, in India. It is a successor to the Motorola Edge 40 Pro that was launched last year. The newly launched smartphone is available in Moon Light Pearl, Luxe Lavender, and Black Beauty colour options.

On Flipkart, the company is offering a limited-time deal on the Moon Light Pearl variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Pro smartphone. This limited-time deal will start on April 8 at 7:00 PM via Flipkart.

However, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, an IP68-rated smartphone, will go on sale starting April 9 via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and all leading retail stores.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price:

The base variant of the newly launched smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Pro with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999, which includes a 68W charger and the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 35,999, which includes a 125 W charger. (Also Read: Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Offers For Early Birds)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Early Bird Offer:

There is an instant discount of Rs 2,250 on HDFC Bank card holders and an additional Rs 2,000 discount as an exchange bonus. For early birds, the company is offering a discount for a limited period of time at which the 8GB RAM variant is available for users at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB variant at Rs 31,999.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications:

The new smartphone features a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED curved display. The latest device also features a remarkable 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and an impressive 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is loaded with a 4,500mAh battery supported by 125W TurboPower charging technology and 50W wireless charging.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP primary sensor, a versatile 13 MP ultra-wide-angle/macro lens, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a high-resolution 50 MP front camera with autofocus support. (Also Read: Nothing Set To Launch Nothing Ear And Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds In India; Check Date)

The smartphone is backed by Moto Ai, the camera delivers exceptional performance in both photography and videography. The smartphone houses a Dolby Atmos, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor.