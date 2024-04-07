Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Offers For Early Birds

New Delhi: Infinix is set to launch the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series on April 12 in India. The Infinix Note 40 Pro series features two handsets: the Note 40 Pro and the Note 40 Pro+. The smartphones will be offered in Vintage Green, Obsidian Black, and Titan Gold colour options.

The Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series supports 20W “MagCharge” wireless charging, similar to iPhones’ MagSafe technology. The series features impressive features such as All-Round FastCharge 2.0, compatibility with Mag Case, Mag Pad, and Mag Power.

However, the company has already introduced its Note 40 series in various global markets, including models like Note 40, Note 40 Pro, Note 40 Pro+, and Note 40 Pro 4G smartphones.

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Early Birds Offers

Consumers can enjoy the Early Bird sale that will kick off on the launch date. The MagKit comprises the Infinix MagPower power bank, boasting a capacity of 3,020mAh, priced at Rs. 3,999, bundled with a MagCase cover valued at Rs. 1,000. Act quickly, as this exclusive offer is only available for a limited time.

The landing page for the Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series has gone live on Flipkart, which reveals the specifications of the smartphone. (Also Read: Nothing Set To Launch Nothing Ear And Nothing Ear (a) Earbuds In India; Check Date)

Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G series Specifications:

The upcoming device, powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor, incorporates a 3173mm² vapor cooling chamber, ensuring optimal temperature maintenance during extended usage. Its standout features include a Segment’s first 55-degree perfect curve, boasting a 10-bit 6.78-inch Curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass protection for durability.

In the camera department, it sports a formidable 108MP main camera supported by OIS, along with a 32MP selfie camera. Users can enjoy features like lossless 3x Superzoom, super night mode, shake-free shots, and dual video functionality.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery in the Note 40 Pro, supporting 45W wired charging. Meanwhile, the Note 40 Pro+ houses a 4,600mAh battery and introduces support for 100W wired charging. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE4 5G Goes On Sale For First Time On Amazon; Check Price, Offers For Early Birds)

The smartphones will also feature dual stereo speakers, an IP53 rating, an IR Remote control, NFC support, and will run on Android 14 (with 2 years of Android updates and 36-month security patches).

The upcoming smartphone is India's first dedicated power management X1 Cheetah chip, facilitating wired fast charging across three modes: Low-Temp, Hyper, and Smart.