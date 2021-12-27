Want to increase Apple iPhone speed? Here’s how to do it

New Delhi: Is your Apple iPhone operating at a slower rate than usual? Are you dissatisfied with its performance? Do you want to increase the speed of it? Perhaps you are thinking that you should not have spent so much money on an Apple iPhone only to be disappointed with its performance. But don't blame your iPhone for its sluggishness; the problem is a fully loaded cache folder of your web searches that is stacking up day by day, causing the iPhone to slow down. It's time to clean your cache in all of your online browsers, including Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and others.

We continuously go to the internet for various reasons, and your iPhone's web browser apps, such as Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and others, keep track of everything. Cache and cookies are used to save this information on your phone. This cache builds up in your device over time. Result? iPhone is slow. However, periodically emptying the cache data helps relieve both the iPhone's and your stress! The steps are as follows.

How to clear iPhone Safari cache

Safari, the iPhone's default browser, can maintain a large amount of cache files, but removing them will affect all devices associated with your iCloud account. To clear your Safari browser caches-

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Select Safari from the app list.

Then, scroll down and select Clear History and Website Data from the drop-down menu.

A confirmation window will display; simply confirm it. Your cache files have also been cleaned!

How to clear iPhone Google Chrome cache

In Google Chrome, press the More symbol, which is represented by three vertical dots in the top-right corner of the browser.

After that, tap History.

To erase your cookies and cache, clear your browsing data.

Select Privacy and Security, then Delete Browsing Data from the Chrome Settings menu to clear browsing data.

In Chrome, you can delete your browsing history, cookies and site data, as well as cached images and files, using the Basic and Advanced options. You can also use the Time range drop-down to choose whether to delete all of your data or only the last 24 hours to four weeks.

How to clear iPhone Mozilla Firefox cache

Similar to Google Chrome, you may erase the cache from within the Mozilla Firefox Android app. In order to get there,

Once again, click the More button, which is represented by three vertical dots on the right side of the address bar.

Then, from the drop-down box, select Delete browsing data from the Settings menu.

In addition to Cookies and Cached photos and files, Firefox gives you more options under the Erase browsing data menu, allowing you to delete any open tabs, your browser history, site data, site permissions, and even your Downloads folder.

Live TV

#mute