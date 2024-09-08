New Delhi: YouTube is incredibly popular in India especially for streaming music and audiobooks. However, one common frustration is that videos pause when you minimise the app or switch to another one. This inconvenience often drives users to consider upgrading to YouTube Premium which offers the handy feature of background playback which lets you continue enjoying content without interruptions.

Did you know that there’s an easy way to keep YouTube videos playing in the background without spending any money? This tip is particularly useful since Google has recently raised the price of YouTube Premium. Plus, you won’t need any third-party apps to make it work.

Here’s how to play YouTube videos in the background on Android without premium?

- Open Google Chrome: Launch the Chrome browser on your phone or tablet.

- Go to YouTube: Visit the YouTube website on the browser.

- Switch to Desktop Mode: Tap the three-dot menu in the top right corner and select "Desktop site."

- Play Your Video: Open the video you want to watch and let it start playing.

- Minimise the Browser: Tap the home button to minimise Chrome.

- Access Notification Panel: Swipe down to open the notification panel.

- Resume Playback: Click the play button in the playback notification.

YouTube video will now play in the background and allow users to use other apps while continuing to enjoy your content.

Here’s how to play YouTube videos in the background without premium on iOS:

- Open Google Chrome: Launch Chrome on your iPhone or iPad.

- Play the Video: Open the video on YouTube and play it in fullscreen.

- Minimise Chrome: Press the home button or swipe up to minimise the browser.

- Launch Control Center: Swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen.

- Resume Playback: Tap the play button in the Control Center to resume the video in the background.