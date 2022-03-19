हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Apple iOS

Want to prevent hacking? Update your iPhone, iPad quickly, warns government

A remote attacker could take advantage of these flaws by convincing the victim to open a specially designed file or application.

Want to prevent hacking? Update your iPhone, iPad quickly, warns government

New Delhi: Apple released its latest iOS version for iPhone users earlier this week, allowing them to unlock their iPhone with Face ID while wearing a face mask. The government has now published an alert urging iPhone users to upgrade their devices as soon as possible in order to protect themselves against "several vulnerabilities discovered in Apple products."" The advice was issued on March 17 by the CERT-In, the country's computer emergency response organisation, and grades the severity as "high." "because of these several flaws.

According to the advisory, the vulnerabilities discovered in Apple products allow an attacker to obtain elevated privileges and execute arbitrary code on an affected user's iPhone, exposing personal information and circumventing security constraints on the targeted machine. According to the release, these vulnerabilities exist in Apple products due to memory initialisation issues, out-of-bounds read and write, memory corruption, type confusion, use after free, null pointer dereference, authentication, cookie management issue, validation issue in the handling of symlinks, permissions issue, buffer overflow, memory consumption issue, access issue, and user interface issue.

A remote attacker could take advantage of these flaws by convincing the victim to open a specially designed file or application. According to CERT-In, effective exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privilege and execute arbitrary code in a victim's Apple device, thus circumventing the security system in place.

The advisory also specified the Apple software versions that were vulnerable. These included iOS and iPad versions prior to iOS 15.4, WatchOS prior to 8.5, Apple tvOS prior to 15.4, Apple iTunes for Windows prior to 12.12.3, macOS prior to Monterey 12.3, Apple TV software prior to 7.9, Logic Pro X prior to 10.7.3, and Apple Xcode prior to 13.3.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Apple iOSApple iPhonesCERT-InApple Software Update
Next
Story

Apple iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 2022 now available in India with discount: Check price, features, offers and more

Must Watch

PT4M3S

Breaking News: Russia claims to destroy Ukraine's air defence system