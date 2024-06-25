Westinghouse 50-Inch 4K Google TV Review: Good Budget-Friendly Option For Home Entertainment

US-based electronics brand Westinghouse has introduced its Quantum Series of Smart TVs in India. In this lineup, they have launched 4K Google TVs in the mid-range segment. The company claims these models offer a perfect balance of performance, design, and affordability, catering to price-sensitive Indian consumers. I received the 50-inch model (WH50GTX30), priced at Rs. 25,999, for review. After a month of testing, including streaming, gaming, and everyday use, here is my experience with this TV.

Design: Much like modern-day Smart TVs, the Westinghouse House TV features a slim profile that blends seamlessly into your living space. While it may not overwhelm you with its design, it's sure to impress with the elegance and simplicity. What enhances the overall look of the television is its nearly bezel-less design. It flaunts extremely thin bezels on three sides that stretch from edge to edge. The bezels at the bottom, however, are slightly thicker. This is because the Westinghouse branding and a power button for turning the TV on and off are located on the bottom bezel.

I am also impressed by its build quality. It features a high-grade panel with metal coating that feels sturdy and durable. Touch it, and you’ll feel that the brand has not compromised on its build quality. The back panel is made of up hard plastic with a minimalistic design and houses all the connectivity ports. On the right side, there's a port for the power cord, neatly integrated. On the left side, all necessary I/O ports are conveniently located. In terms of design and build quality, I would say the Westinghouse TV is at par with other premium screens in this range.

Display: The Westinghouse TV flaunts a large 50-inch screen. It’s an Ultra HD (4K) panel with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels that ensures stunning picture quality. The visuals are lifelike with natural colour reproduction. It comes with Dolby Vision tech and supports popular HDR formats like HDR10 and HLG for a better viewing experience. The Quantum Dot technology further complements a superior visual experience with sharp colours and deep blacks. While the black levels are impressive, they cannot not match those found in higher-end premium TVs.

I tested the TV with some high-octane titles like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "John Wick", and the 4K Ultra HD resolution combined with HDR10 support provided solid visuals. In terms of brightness also, the TV performed well. I could see explosive scenes pop with vivid detail. Thanks to the MEMC tech, the motion handling was also good. During fast-paced chase scenes and intense fight sequences, there was no noticeable lag or motion blur. The TV's refresh rate managed to keep up with the rapid action.

I also watched some live football matches and some highlights. The TV's colour accuracy and high contrast ratio made the grass on the football field look lush. The motion smoothing feature effectively handled the fast movements typical in sports, ensuring that the ball's trajectory and players' movements were sharp and clear. Also, I connected my Xbox to play some high-end titles like Elden Ring and eFootball PES 2022, and the TV didn’t disappoint. You get the option of tweaking the picture setting as per your preference with modes like Sports, Movies, Vivid and Standard.

Performance and Features: The TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9062 chip. It’s a quad-core processor featuring Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.5GHz and Arm Mali-G52 MC1 GPU. This combination, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM, offers a near fluid experience while navigating through one screen to another and operating apps. The Android OS (Android 11) lets you easily access hundreds of apps from the Google Play Store. The UI was mostly fast and remained seamless but I noticed some lags in sub-menus at times.

With Google Assistant at fingertips, I could control the TV with voice commands, search for content, and even control other smart devices. You can also watch multimedia content or view photos from your phone, laptop or tablet on the big screen with the CastPlayTV feature, which is handy.

Remote and Connectivity: The remote resembles a typical TV remote that you would see with other TVs, featuring essential buttons you need. It has dedicated keys for Google Assistant, Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube for quick access to your favourite services. As for the connectivity options, you get Dual-Band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 along with all the essential connectivity ports mentioned above.

Sound: In this price range, I've seen some good TVs with sound performance that was below par or just average. However, I found the sound quality of this Westinghouse TV to be quite impressive. It delivers a total output of 48 watts, which I believe is sufficient even for a large-sized room. While you can use a soundbar if you prefer, the TV's built-in speakers tuned by Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TurSurround sound provide robust audio. Also, the sound does not distort even at higher volumes.

Verdict: The Westinghouse 50-inch TV (WH50GTX30) is a good option at this price, offering impressive picture quality with its Ultra HD (4K) panel and Quantum Dot technology. The sound performance is also impressive. Powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor and featuring Android 11, the TV delivers a smooth user experience.