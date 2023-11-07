What Is GPT Builder That Lets You Create Your Own Custom ChatGPT For Specific Purpose

New Delhi: OpenAI announced that it is rolling out custom version of ChatGPT called ‘GPTs’ that you can create for a specific purpose. Understand them like AI agents which help you to perform a specific task effectively and flawlessly at work or at home.

For instance, GPTs can help you learn the rules of any board game, help your kids math, or design stickers.

What makes it interesting is the ability to create their own GPT without requiring coding skills. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use or for everyone.

Moreover, the company will roll out GPT store to help verified builders sell their GPTs globally and earn some money. The earning will be proportionally based on how many people are using GPT.

How To Create Your Own GPT?

Creating GPT is as easy as starting a conversation, giving it instructions and extra knowledge, and picking what it can do, like searching the web, making images or analyzing data.

GPTs are available today for ChatGPT plus and Enterprise users to try out including Canva and Zapier AI Actions.

What are the benefits of GPTs?

GPTs let your customize ChatGPT for a specific purpose

If you want ChatGPT to answer your queries in a certain way, then you have to follow some crafted prompts and instructions sets everyone time you use it. But GPTs will do this for you, so you don’t need to jot them down somewhere or remember in your mind.

Connect GPTs to the real world

Connect GPTs to databases, plug them into emails, or make them your shopping assistant. For example, you could integrate a travel listings database, connect a user’s email inbox, or facilitate e-commerce orders.

All in one place

Finally, ChatGPT Plus now includes fresh information up to April 2023. Moreover, there’s no need of hoping between models – Dall-E, browsing, and data analysis all without switching. You can also attach files to let ChatGPT search PDFs and other document types.