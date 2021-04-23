WhatsApp brings update for beta users, rolls out playback speeds of 1x, 1.5x and 2x for voice messages

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with a new update for beta users on Android as it brings different playback speeds for voice messages on the platform. Users will be asked to update their WhatsApp to the latest version, 2.21.9.4 for Android or they can be on the same version which is 2.21.9.3 as it also supports it.

According to WABetaInfo, the beta users can only use this feature and other users will have to register for the beta program through this link to try out unreleased features. Further, on iOS, there is a WhatsApp Beta programme as WhatsApp is seen to be testing different playback speeds for voice messages.

With this update, the messaging platform has added three different playback speeds for voice messages and an updated UI.

Now the big question is what is playback speed for WhatsApp? Beta users will be able to witness the playback speed symbol in a voice message. These playback speeds come in three types- 1x, 1.5x and 2x. Basically, the speed of voice message will change once you click on the icon and the first tap will leverage the speed by 1x, the second one by 1.5x and the third one by 2x. However, there is no opportunity to have a slower playback speed.

As per the website, this feature is only available for WhatsApp beta users on Android and not on iOS.

