WhatsApp Chat Threads feature available for select beta users on Android: Check how it works

WhatsApp Chat Threads feature available for select beta users on Android: Check how it works

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come with so many features and updates last year and it is scheduled to launch many more in 2021 to enhance user experience. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps in India. 

WhatsApp Chat Threads is one such feature that will be launched later this year. However, the company has released this feature for select WhatsApp beta users.

As per the website WABetaInfo, the Chat Threads WhatsApp feature is made available for a few beta users on Android.

To check if you have the WhatsApp Chat Threads feature, you can verify by going to WhatsApp Settings > Help> Contact us. If you have access to WhatsApp Chat Threads, you will see a dialogue box where you can type an issue you are experiencing. Once you start a thread, WhatsApp will respond in a group chat. The feature also lets you enable or disable sharing your device information and other technical details.

To avail this feature, a user must update WhatsApp to the latest beta version of the app and there is no word on the rollout of the feature on iOS devices at the moment.

WhatsApp will reportedly release the feature publicly later this year.

