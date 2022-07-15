New Delhi: WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging platform, makes continuous improvements to make it easier for its users to converse with their loved ones. In the past few months, the app has released several new features to simplify usage and improve user privacy. In one such attempt, the company is now reportedly working on extending the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature.

For the unversed, WhatsApp launched the Delete for Everyone function in 2018. When the service first launched, users had seven minutes after sending a message to delete it for all. The limit was then raised to one hour, eight minutes, and sixteen seconds. (ALSO READ: Common man to pay more GST from Monday: Complete list of items that are becoming more expensive from July 18)

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to delete the message for everyone within one hour eight minutes and 16 seconds of sending the text. However, the new update in the feature will let users ‘delete the message for all’ within two days and 12 hours of sending the text. This will provide more time for users to get away with probably the embarrassment related to the message. (ALSO READ: Elon Musk's dad confirms secret second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter)

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has launched a new feature for a few beta users, and could soon roll out for all users of the popular messaging platform. However, only the beta users on iOS are currently able to use the latest update.

With the new feature in place, users will be able to delete the messages even after two days of sending the text to an individual or in a WhatsApp group. The report said that users will get the following notification upon deleting the message: "This message was deleted.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working on a new feature that will allow users to add voice messages to their status section. According to another report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp appears to be working on a feature allowing users to record and submit audio messages to their WhatsApp status.