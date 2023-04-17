WhatsApp Down: Indian Users Facing Problems While Downloading Videos

New Delhi: Some WhatsApp users in India have reported technical issues, with Downdetector reporting outages that started last night and continued today. Several users who are having problems have reported on Twitter that they are unable to download videos they have received through the app. Yet, it appears that Android beta users are more commonly impacted by the issue.

43 percent of WhatsApp users, or nearly half of all users, have reported experiencing issues with the app, according to Downdetector. About 41 percent of the issues are thought to be caused by faults with the server connection, whereas just 16 percent of them involve message delivery.

WhatsApp has not yet made any announcements regarding the ongoing outage. It's important to remember that the app is presently testing a new video messaging function, which may be the root of the issue beta users face.

The inability to download videos received over WhatsApp is users' biggest issue with the service. Users can try downloading the videos using WhatsApp Online or WhatsApp Desktop for Windows to solve this problem.

Future users of WhatsApp will be able to send voice messages thanks to a new feature that WhatsApp is developing. Users will be able to record and share brief videos for up to 60 seconds with their contacts on WhatsApp, according to a report from WABetaInfo.

According to the report, if a user receives a video message, a 'Video message' will appear in the chat list.

It should be mentioned that the new feature will differ from the current WhatsApp feature for sharing videos. The primary distinction between the two WhatsApp services is that users will be able to record and send videos in real time with the future video messaging feature.

According to the article, "a recipient can immediately detect that a video message was made on the spot, making it more personalised and relevant, therefore this also validates the legitimacy of the video."