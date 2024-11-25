WhatsApp App Not Working? Know How To Use It On Web, Desktop And Check Status

WhatsApp Web Down Today: The popular messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly facing issues in several parts of India. The users are facing issues in sending messages while some reported that the app is crashing out. The Meta-owned messaging app is used by over 500 million users in India. While there is no statement from Meta about the outage, if you are facing issues, you can try using WhatsApp web.

To use WhatsApp web on your desktop and laptop, you can follow two methods of login, one is to download the app and another is to use it on your browser, be it your personal account or WhatsApp Business account.

How To Use WhatsApp Web On Browser of Laptop/Desktop?

WhatsApp Web allows you to send private messages directly from any desktop browser, ensuring you stay connected. It provides the convenience of a larger screen without the need to download a dedicated desktop application.

Step 1: Go to web.whatsapp.com on your desktop browser.

Step 2: You will see a QR code.

Step 3: Now, open your app and go to linked devices.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to scan the QR code with your phone.

Step 5: Now you can use WhatsApp on your browser.

Alternatively, you can download the WhatsApp app on your laptop/desktop and log in using the same QR code scanner process.

WhatsApp Status On Web

WhatsApp allows you to check status/stories posted by your contacts even on the WhatsApp web. All you need to do is to click on 'Status' notification/symbol appearing on the left side of the Web application. Then click on the contacts to check their statuses.