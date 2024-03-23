Advertisement
WhatsApp Introduces Enhanced Pinning Feature For Messages

Users can pin various types of content, including text, images, or even polls created within WhatsApp.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 02:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Introduces Enhanced Pinning Feature For Messages

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp, known for upgrading its features from time to time. The popular messaging app has recognized the growing trend of users utilizing the platform not just for communication but also for taking notes and setting reminders.

To cater to this need, WhatsApp has rolled out an update that allows users to pin up to three messages in a chat. The platform claims that this feature will make it easier to access important information quickly. (Also Read: 1 vs 3 vs 5 Year FD Rates: Check How Much Return You Will Get From Major Banks)

Mark Zuckerberg Shares Update

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced the new feature this week. (Also Read: VI Launches eSIM For New Delhi Prepaid Users: Here's How To Activate, List Of Devices That Support It & More)

Expanded Pinning Capability

Previously, users could pin only one message in a chat. With the latest update, WhatsApp users can now pin up to three messages.

Convenience For Users

The ability to pin messages to the top of a chat offers users a convenient way to keep important notes and reminders readily accessible. Whether it's individual or group chats, users can now prioritize key messages.

Pinning Duration

WhatsApp's pinning feature allows users to choose the duration for which a message remains pinned at the top of a chat. The default duration is set to 7 days, but users have the option to extend it for anywhere between 24 hours to 30 days, depending on their preference.

Pinning Options

Users can pin various types of content, including text, images, or even polls created within WhatsApp. This versatility enables users to keep a wide range of important information easily accessible at the top of their chats.

