Whatsapp

WhatsApp introduces limit on use of animated stickers, upto 1 MB per sticker

In a bid to curb irresponsible use of animated stickers, WhatsApp has introduced a new limit on sharing these stickers, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp beta.

File photo

New Delhi: In a bid to curb irresponsible use of animated stickers, WhatsApp has introduced a new limit on sharing these stickers, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp beta.

The limit is not yet uniform for Android and iOS platforms, although the general rule is 1MB per sticker, WABetaInfo that closely tracks WhatsApp in Beta tweeted on Saturday.

WhatsApp introduced stickers a couple of years ago, but the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform officially announced the roll out of animated stickers barely a month ago.

"Stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive," WhatsApp said in a blog post on July 1 while announcing a slew of features, including animated stickers.

"Note that the possibility to import custom stickers is not available yet officially," WABetaInfo said in another tweet on Saturday.

Stickers are available in the latest versions of WhatsApp. If you do not see stickers, make sure to update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone`s application store

